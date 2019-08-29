CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College announced Thursday that students have received phone scams asking for their credit card information.

According to Del Mar College, students received phone calls claiming their tuition payment for the new semester failed to process. The caller then asks for a credit card number over the phone.

Del Mar College wants students to know the calls are not coming from their office. Del Mar College said they would never ask students to provide credit card information over the phone.

If you have any questions about tuition, you can call the Del Mar College business office at 361-698-1050.

Students can also visit the Del Mar College website for more information on how to pay their tuition.

