Classes at Del Mar College will cost a bit more starting in the 2020 fall semester.

The Del Mar College Board of Regents met Tuesday to discuss and vote on a tuition increase proposal.

All but one of the regents voted to approve an increase of $2 for each credit hour.

According to the Chief Financial Officer Raul Garcia, one reason for the increase is to attract and keep top-notch staff.

"These $2 is gonna go a long way, and again it's the added value service that del mar college delivers," Garcia said.

Regents supporting the increase say even though the increase may seem small, they say it will create greater opportunities for the college in the future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: