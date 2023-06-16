Direction to Success: Lifelong Learning Conference

Adult learners heard from motivational speaker Laura Barrera and Richard Sedillo, who helped design a portion of the math GED test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Compass' Gavin Neill talks to us about the Lifelong Learning Conference, scheduled for June 10.

The event is open to the public and people who are seeing to develop professionally are invited to attend -- Neill said 170 people already are signed up for the event.

