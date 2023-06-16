Direction to Success: Lifelong Learning Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Compass' Gavin Neill talks to us about the Lifelong Learning Conference, scheduled for June 10.
The event is open to the public and people who are seeing to develop professionally are invited to attend -- Neill said 170 people already are signed up for the event.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.