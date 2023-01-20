Direction to Success 'New Year & New Beginnings' event to help students and parents build a resume

This free event is happening Thursday, January 26th at H. T. Faulk Elementary School in Aransas Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Independent School District and Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center have come together to create a New Year & New Beginnings Aransas Pass Resume Event for students and their parents.

This event will be held at H. T. Faulk Elementary School, located at 902 W. Nelson Ave. in Aransas Pass on January 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

The Coastal Compass Mobile Classroom and APISD’s Community Bus will both be available with representatives ready to work with individuals in the Aransas Pass area on creating professional resumes they can be proud to hand to potential employers.