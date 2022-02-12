Direction to Success: Helping student success in English

The Corpus Christi Literacy Council delivers resources to help battle illiteracy in the Coastal Bend

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Literacy Council’s mission is to identify, develop, promote, coordinate, and deliver comprehensive programs and resources to battle illiteracy here in the Coastal Bend.

The Corpus Christi Literacy Council has more than 50 volunteer tutors who serve students at several tutoring sites across Corpus Christi.

Students can take advantage of Basic Literacy Class & Tutoring or the English as a Second Language (ESL) program and receive one-on-one attention with tutors to learn to read, write, speak, and understand English.

During the school year, evening classes meet until 8 p.m. and training sessions occasionally occur on Saturdays.