Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area.

Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students and members of the military.

The Corpus Christi Education Center offers associate and bachelor’s degree programs, 8-week terms on-ground or online, and personal one-on-one attention with instructors.

Military, veterans, and spouses receive discounted tuition and can utilize their VA benefits or G.I. Bill towards tuition and fees.