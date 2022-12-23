Direction to Success: TAMU-CC's first day for the Spring 2023 semester is Jan. 17

The last day for students to add classes for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is Jan. 24.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether students are transitioning from high school to college, transferring credits, desiring graduate programs, or considering a career change, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi can provide them with outstanding degree opportunities.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a purpose-driven university with more than 85 areas of study, and more than $130 million in aid and scholarships awarded each year.

As an Islander, students will have hands-on learning with award-winning professors and chances to make an impact in over 150 clubs and organizations.

TAMUCC offer numerous bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in seven colleges: Business, Education and Human Development, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, Science, Engineering, and Graduate Studies.

The first day of Spring 2023 is Jan. 17, and Jan. 24 is the last day to register or add classes for the Spring 2023 semester. Students still have time to apply for admission to the Fall 2023 semester and classes begin Aug. 28.

