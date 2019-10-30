In the famous words of an authoritarian upperclassmen, "Come on kid, take your training wheels off." Getting singled out by a senior during band practice was the most terrifying experience of my life. Shakily, I separated the object that served as my safety harness from my clarinet lyre and watched dejectedly as my beloved music folder soared across the field. At that moment, I felt as if the world was crashing down around me.

However, what I didn't know then was that this small crucial moment in my life would teach me the importance of being confident in my abilities. I deserve the Performing and Fine Arts award because the skills I have learned shaped me into the person I am today.

Prior to shedding my "training wheels," I wouldn't be described as confident. However, from the second my notes graced the air my life changed. My experiences in band helped me conquer my insecurities. Guiding to the form, for example, taught me how to trust, listening and blending the music taught me how to communicate, and becoming a Drum Major helped me shed my timid nature. Looking back on my accomplishments, such as placing 2nd alternate to the All-State Honor Band and advancing to state for Solo & Ensemble, I was struck with an epiphany.

Why should you award me? Because I am going to get a degree in Music Education and use music to change the lives of young adults in the same way it has changed mine.