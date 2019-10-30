Moody high school is a school that has always had a bad reputation, for reasons I don't understand, and I don't think that is fair. As a student who believes this school is full of potential, I try to change everyone's perspective with every chance I get.

Being on the dance team I hear many things that are said about Moody, but I keep telling myself that actions speak louder then words. So when it is time to perform I try my best to show how hard the team has worked. When I volunteer I notice there are always people who are surprised when they hear we are Moody students. I keep my head up and try to stay involved because I believe that the school deserves so much more recognition.

When I became apart of the Superintendent Student Ambassador Council (SSAC) I made it a goal to earn the school recognition. Usually at the meeting, we are asked what would we do to improve our school. My group immediately came up with the idea of getting more recognition to certain aspects of the school. At these meetings they allowed us to do a test through a program called DISC that tells us the type of person we are. My results told me that I am a person with the qualities of Support and Stability. In a more in depth response it said I offer a sense of support when and I do believe I am that type of person.