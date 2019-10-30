Since I was 3 years old, I've been playing club soccer with a local team. When I reached middle school, I left my club team in order to be able to play every sport at my school. Even now in high school, it's hard for me to have a day off, let alone an entire season where I'm not involved in a sport.

I've played varsity volleyball, cross country, basketball, soccer, track, and tennis and have advanced to regionals 4 times. Along with this, I've had 3 individual district and 3 individual area championships in track and a district championship in soccer. I've been honored to receive numerous awards for soccer including District 30 Offensive MVP, All South Texas First-Team Forward, MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches High School State Player of the Week, and Caller Times Pre-Season "Player to Watch".

Throughout all of this, my parents have still encouraged me to prioritize academics before anything else and that has been my proudest achievement. I've worked hard taking several AP and Dual Credit classes, as well as as many Pre-AP classes that I can. Currently, my weighted GPA is 102 and I'm ranked 3rd in my class of 81, putting me in the top 4%.

Regardless of anything going on outside of sports, I give it my all when I step on the field and never back down. I believe that this kind of effort, along with a positive attitude, allows student athletes like me to thrive and leads to team success.