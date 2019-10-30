To be nominated for this program means that all the hard work I've done so far in my life will be recognized and awarded.

Beginning as an official PRIDE Leader and a member of the National Junior Honor Society in middle school, and continuing as a section leader and uniform manager in my high school band, I have made immense improvement on my leadership and communication skills.

All through my school years, I have spent countless hours of dedication to make good grades and focus on the lessons and assignments presented to me. I acknowledge the fact that I wanted to do the lazy thing and give up my hard work just as any human being would, but I pushed myself to keep trying by reminding myself that I'm on a learning experience and that all my effort is going to shape me into the best version of myself. I believe I have become a great influence to my family and friends because I'm determined to achieve my goals and pursue a career in art no matter what others may think or the challenges I'm mostly likely going to face in the real world.

It's my unwavering passion to live the life I was given and discover the great things I am capable of doing. As Audrey Hepburn once said, "The most important thing is to enjoy your life -to be happy- it's all that matters."