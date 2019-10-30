At a young age many called it "bossy," but now as a high schooler preparing for adult life, I have learned that the term does not need to represent a negative trait. As I grew I learned to be a leader that enhances others and gives them the ability to thrive.

As class president I pride myself on being a voice for my class. All leaders should know that to be effective you need to prove to people that you can handle the pressure and that you can get the job done. When I think about what makes me a leader, I have trouble putting it into words.

Leadership comes in actions, not in titles. Although I am honored to have leadership roles in my community, none of these roles have any worth if I don't put them to use. That is why I do every job to the best of my ability, every single time. Whether its planning London's prom by getting dirty, painting walls and nailing wood boards with Habitat for Humanity, how you approach all these roles and how you serve those around you decides how good a leader you are.

It will never be about who can yell the loudest or who is the most popular. The best leader will be the person who does their job with passion and conviction. I hope to continue to lead by example, and to grow into a positive role-model for those around me.