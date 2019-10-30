Ever since my first day of Junior High, I have been considered one of the star athletes on the rise.

Although I loved the rush of winning a game or breaking a record, I will still considered a perfectionist. The rules at school were that any athlete must have a passing grade to compete, and this was the requirement that inspired me. I always told myself "You have to be the best you can be", and this mindset has been what has kept my grades up and my workouts hard. My interest for playing national volleyball and high jumping never got in the way of my commitment for paying attention in the classroom. In fact, I think that my competitive attitude in athletics carries over into the classroom and that is why I always felt I needed to not only earn the best grades I possibly could, but to even compete academically with other students.

My goals have always been, and still are, to do everything to my full potential, whether it is required or desired. I've learned to go beyond what was required of me and even involved myself in other clubs and activities in school. These extracurricular activities are fun for me because I love meeting other people, and love making memories for me to look back on and have no regrets.

I have been a student athlete ever since the option was available, and I believe this scholarship fits me perfectly.