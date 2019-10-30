I, along with the teachers who nominated me, believe that because of my achievements in my coursework and extracurricular activities, I have met the criteria for the category which I was chosen.

Since middle school, I have worked ahead of the normal graduation track for mathematics and science. I completed Algebra I as an eighth grader, which put me one year ahead. Then, my freshman year, I took both Geometry and Algebra II concurrently which put me two years ahead. In my sophomore year, I took Chemistry and Physics at the same time which put me one year ahead in science also. Since I was ahead in math and science, I was able to take some of the highest level STEM related courses as a junior: AP BC Calculus, AP Biology II, and AP Chemistry.

Apart from coursework, I also participate in UIL and TMSCA academic competitions, competing in Number Sense, Calculator Applications, Mathematics, and Science. As a sophomore, I won district in Calculator and placed third in Number Sense, qualifying for regionals in both. At regionals, I placed fourth in calculator (first alternate to state) and fifth in Number Sense (second alternate to state).

Due to the multiple achievements that I have received in STEM related activities, I believe that I have met the necessary criteria to be apart of the STEM distinguished scholars.