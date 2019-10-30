I was raised to believe that it is important to have my priorities in order. My priorities are: Faith, Family, Education, then Athletics. I am a firm believer that education always comes before any sport, and that's what makes a great student athlete. I have a strong work ethic in the classroom and athletics. This passion pushes me to become a better student and athlete, while participating in football, track and baseball. My dedication allows me to be a leader on and off the field.

On the field, I am a team player, putting the team's goals in front of my personal goals to ensure the team's success. My leadership traits consist of leading by example and being a vocal leader. My passion to contribute to my team's success is what drives me to be a role model for my team. I challenge my teammates and myself to compete on the field and in the classroom. In athletics, I challenge myself to always get extra reps in, knowing it will only make me better for my team.

I take this same mindset into the classroom and challenge myself to score the highest grade in the class. As a result of my hard work and dedication, I attained my current class rank of 18 out of 326 and was honored to be voted First Team All-District Cornerback for Division II District 15-5A. I compete in all aspects of life, because the competition pushes me to be a better person.