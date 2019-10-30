As a model student at Veterans Memorial High School, I am highly involved in STEM activities.

I am currently a member of Science National Honor Society and the secretary of Chemistry Club. I participate in the Science UIL contests and have placed at each invitational I attended. Through participating in the Science UIL team this school year, I have broadened my understanding and appreciation of the STEM field as it made me realize that despite taking core classes, such as biology, chemistry, and physics, that there is much to be learned about anatomy, environmental science, and astrophysics. These events have deepened my admiration of science and of its less versed branches.

Additionally I have participated in the Veterinary Science Competition in FFA for the past two years and currently my third. Through participating in this event, I have broadened my knowledge of science in a more practical field. In the competition, the contestants identify parasites, breeds, organs, medical tools, and some cells as well as perform hands-on demonstrations of veterinary skills such as administering an intramuscular injection or filling a syringe. I showcase what I have learned at each competition and continue to learn more every time I compete.

The ability to continue grow and learn science is its beauty. Although this may be said about other subjects, it is undeniable that scientific discoveries are continually being uncovered in medicine, astrophysics, and many other branches. I believe that my interest in STEM organizations and competitions help me meet the criteria.