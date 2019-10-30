I believe that I meet the criteria for the Category I was selected for because I am one of the most involved leaders in my school.

My leadership and drive influence others around me to set their standards and expectations higher than they would have ever done before. I am exceptionally passionate about the activities I am involved in along with school and learning. Leadership organizations that I have been involved in include Student Council, National Honors Society, and cheerleading. I have been in Student Council and the National Honors Society for two years, while I have been in cheerleading for a total of six years.

While I am in class, I am persistent and always complete my work before the deadline. When other students ask me if I have completed my assignments and I say yes, they often feel very discouraged. However, the next time we are given an assignment, I notice that they complete each one earlier than the previous homework assignment. Additionally, while my teachers are presenting their daily lessons, I am always fascinated by the new information they teach us. Although, my Health Science class has the ability to captivate my attention the most. This class teaches me everything I will need to know for the nursing program.

Furthermore, I never fail to have a smile on my face. My excessive enthusiasm radiates and influences others to have positive energy as well.