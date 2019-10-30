Performing and Fine Arts, there is no standard on how to be a performer or a dabbler in fine arts. The only criteria is needed is to be oneself.

Performing is not always easy for anyone although for me it is my way to express who I can be. Yes, I take on way more than what I handle sometimes but being involved in so many activities gets my brain working and releases all these wondrous thoughts opening my mind to new things.

All the new things I come across and try goes into myself. When I then step out on stage I release this energy to form my creativity. A great example is when I was cast for Fiddler on the Roof. I tried many Jewish customs just to open my eyes to culture. Once I hit the stage all my background exploring and ambition was released. Being a guitar student has been a major impact on my journey.

At first I took theatre arts although I was involved with community theatre so being myself I wanted to try something else. I took my first guitar class sophomore year, I had already known how to play bass so picking up the guitar was so natural to me. Of course when I learn new things I practice on it repeatedly. Such as my languages.

I believed I can do anything if i put my mind to it and with that ,performing with a guitar was another way of being me!