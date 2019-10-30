Spirit is like faith, you either have or you don't. It takes a big part of you in being part of a small community like Odem. Spirit is taking your personal time to support your school's integrity.

Spirit differ from different communities and schools because of those of the community and students. Spirit has to come from the heart, that's why people say I got the spirit in my bones.

People always ask me why do I have so much spirit, and I think that's because I take pride in my school. I'm proud to wear my letterman and my school colors. It shows a positive impact on others. I've noticed every time I've gone to a basketball game and I start to yell and cheer for my school team, they get pumped and get a lead. Those are the moments why I love to show some spirit. Even though sometimes, I get those ugly faces looking at me. I still yell for my team, cause i to know its what my school team needs.

The biggest thing is that your school and community is something to proud of, and to show that you love it. And maybe sometimes some school spirit will get crazy here and there, but after all, it's your school spirit. I'm proud to represent my school, in my school colors, and shows the values it stands for.