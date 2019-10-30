As an aspiring surgeon, leadership in trying situations will be an invaluable skill in the long run, and I feel as if I have demonstrated my use of it in the best way possible.

I have taken roles of leadership from a young age, usually in extracurricular activities in school, but also when it comes to working environments. My leadership has led many people to enjoying activities they never could've seen themselves performing, especially when it comes to club projects. I have led many people in planning for activities such as school dances.

Leadership is important to me because I will be able to use it as I grow older to a limitless extent by allowing me to not only accomplish great things in my less capable years, but will also allow me to improve my position in any job while I'm still studying in college, actively making my life easier. The service that I've done for my community is also notable as it has allowed me to develop skills that helped me develop skills that allow me to be more tolerant. While volunteering with children, I've developed a sense of leadership that has proven to be important in being president of the National Technical Honor Society, in which I have tasks that force me into situations of leadership.

In short, my leadership is my most valuable quality as it will be useful for the rest of my life.