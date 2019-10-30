Being from a small school district that does not offer many STEM activities or classes, I have had to research and look for new ways that will help me in my future career track.

I have taken multiple dual credit classes that have taught me the basics of engineering and explains the basic mathematical formulas and their applications in the world. I have also found drafting classes that taught me to use AutoCad and how to draw two-dimensional schematics as well as three-dimensional modeling. I have taken all Pre-AP classes for Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Algebra I&II, and Pre-Calculus where I have found my liking for STEM.

Since my school does not offer the traditional STEM activities or clubs that larger schools do, I have taken multiple agricultural science courses and have completed many Agriculture Mechanics projects. I have used my engineering knowledge from classes to construct benches, tables, and many other wood-working objects. Another activity that I have engaged in is the Academic Decathlon Team that focuses half of the curriculum to STEM based tests. Through practices for the Decathlon Team, I increased my knowledge of science and mathematics that has helped me in my core classes as well as my dual credit classes. Multiple times, I have participated in Engineering Days at college campuses.

Although my coursework is not a traditional STEM track, I believe that my broad understanding of different engineering fields as well as sciences will be a valuable asset for my future.