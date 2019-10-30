Being a student/athlete is a big role to fill. My goal is to strive to be successful in the classroom, and in the sport I love as well. I try to ignore the stereotype of being seen as just a successful athlete because I've worked hard in my academics and a college education is important to me.

Since my elementary years, I have been that kid that the teacher pair up with the student that is possibly a problem in class. I say that with pride and honor, because it's not an easy job. I enjoy being the helping hand for my teacher and those in need. My dedication to school is important.

My mom was a first in family and she continually tells me that, "Education is something that no one can take away from you." I work hard everyday to maintain being in the top 5% of my class. Some days are more challenging than others, but in the end it is so worth it. I am pleased to say that I plan on furthering my education and baseball career at OSU.

Sportsmanship and attitude play a big role on and off the field. I have a choice to see the good or the bad in every situation. Your outlook on life is so important and I believe every experience is a learning experience and there is always room for improvement. This is a message I pass on to my teammates.