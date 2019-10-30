"Learn, do, teach". Words to live by. When I was a child, older 4-Hers taught me to ride horses, raise rabbits, sew dresses and try new activities. In doing so, they demonstrated how to work patiently with others. These young leaders set me on a rewarding leadership path that encouraged me to make a difference through service.

For three years, I have been the primary leader of the Nueces County 4-H Backpacks for Teen Foster Kids project. Through this venture, I have collected and donated hundreds of backpacks and supplies for The Rainbow Room. Additionally, I have organized letter writing campaigns for Holiday Cards to U.S. Military, annually donated gallons of soda tabs to Ronald McDonald House, and spent many rewarding hours volunteering at Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Last year, I was elected to serve as the State Secretary of Business Professionals of America. This process included an application, recommendation, test, interview, a campaign, and a speech in front of 5,000+ students. Once elected, I flew to leadership conferences and meetings. Our team planned the four-day state competition, service activities and entertainment ventures. We raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics. In addition to my officer duties, I competed in Independent Research Project. My topic: Achieving a Work/Life Balance.

Next year, I will graduate from high school. As I reflect on my service and leadership endeavors, I am proud of my accomplishments; more than that, I am grateful to those who put me on the path to "Learn, do, teach."