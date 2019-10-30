When choosing a Category to apply for, I was stuck between the Performing and Fine Arts category and the STEM category as I felt that I could qualify for either. Both are what I'm good at in school and are what my future majors in college will apply to. But when I started to reflect on everything I have done for both, my musical talents and awards were much more rewarding to earn and achieve.

Being musical since a young age has allowed me many years to learn and grow as a musician. Once I was old enough, I did not hesitate to join our middle school band to expand my musical horizons.

When I got into high school, I decided to also join our school choir, which is probably one of the best decisions I ever made as that was what allowed me the opportunity to grow my musicality exponentially with such an amazing director. Doing so has won me an assortment of regional and state awards for music, which I intend to keep striving for until I graduate. Most importantly, it gave me the idea that this is something that I would want to do for the rest of my life, even go to school for it.

My entire life has been influenced by music one way or another. If I had never gotten into music, I wouldn't be who I am today.