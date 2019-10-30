For the last three years, I have been a cheerleader at Ray High School. I was elected as Junior Captain because I constantly display dedication, time management, and organization while still excelling academically.

I was selected to be an All American cheerleader in 2018 which is a national recognition for cheerleaders. I often spend over 20 hours outside of school every week to prepare for pep rallies, showcases, and send offs for other sports and organizations. In cheer, I attend at least two sports games a week no matter the sport or season.

Through cheer, I have attended our local news station, Kiii, every year in recognition of my involvement within the community and school. My cheerleading accolades demonstrate the immense amount of school spirit I have, and represent my passion for the entire student body of Ray High School, future Texan scholars, and the Coastal Bend community.

I was elected Vice President of my freshman class and President of my sophomore and junior class. In this position, I represent my class and spread the Texan Spirit throughout my community. I organize spirit meetings in order to prepare for pep rallies, help prepare and decorate the school for events, and take part in fundraising opportunities. My consistent involvement as President shows my responsibility, reliability, and desire to be involved in anything that will improve my school and community!

Outside of school, I'm actively involved in my community to help make a difference in peoples' lives and provide inspirations of hope.