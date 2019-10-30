Throughout my entire High School career I have demonstrated my leadership qualities in a number of ways. My extensive experience in volunteer service has been my greatest achievement.

I often try to better my community in any way I can. In doing this I have often gotten many of my peers to participate in my many volunteering endeavors. Encouraging them to help the community, remain adamant with their studies, and by excelling in my studies, are some of the many ways I have acted as a leader.

I have always loved helping others and when given the opportunity I take it. I participate in church events, assisting in the nursing home, volunteer programs, canned food drives, and a number of school events. Many of my weekends are spent doing such things, and I never fail to ask a friend or multiple friends to help me help others.

Although I demonstrate my leadership qualities through the many volunteer service, I have also showcased them through my academic success. I have a high GPA throughout my high school career by receiving A's in most of my classes. . Being an early college student has come with many responsibilities, and I hold myself to a higher standard than most students.

It is easy to say I am a leader, but it is another thing to show it, and throughout high school my main goal has been to demonstrate my leadership through my passion for learning and helping others.