CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to helping kids get a college education, parents know it isn't cheap, and that's why Citgo has launched a special scholarship program to help out.

As part of their 2020 Distinguished Scholars Program, Citgo is giving away up to 40, $1,000 scholarships for the next round of high school graduates.

This week's Citgo Distinguished Scholar is 17-year-old Jude Wiggins of Gregory-Portland High School.

"I had to write an essay, fill out a couple of questions and send in your transcript, and talk about what college you were planning on going to and what you were planning on doing."

"I talked about adversity, I talked abot football. Since I was nominted as a student athlete, I talked about competitiveness on the football field and how I brought that also into the classroom to push me into being a better student."

"They help invest in your future, and you know, you get one, then you get two then you start adding them up and sooner or later, college is paid for and that's a lot of stress off your parents."

"I plan on attending the college of Texas A&M University in College Station and I plan on majoring in Engineering, and if it goes well the first year, I'll specify in mechanical or electrical engineering, and I plan on finding a job down here because there's jobs everywhere."

