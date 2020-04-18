CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are hearing reaction tonight from campus leaders around the Coastal Bend about remaining closed for the rest of the school year, as well as their message for seniors the class of 2020.

"Sad, disappointed, confused," Kayla Beck and Hannah Bedell said. Both are seniors at Corpus Christi high schools.

Like many students their age across Texas, little did they know this would be one of the last times they'd hang out with friends on campus.

Governor Abbott saying this today:

"The school classrooms are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year," Governor Greg Abbott

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in the meantime, distance learning and free school lunches will continue till the end of the school year.

"We continue to press on you know this has been a learning experience for all of us and it wasn't anything that anyone could have planned, but for the most part I feel our district has responded very well," Hernandez said.

Here's his message to seniors:

"What we want them to know is that even though there's been some big changes this last part of the school year we are so proud of what they've done and know that they are going to be successful."

GP-ISD releasing a statement in part saying "We are saddened for all of them. We are deeply disappointed that this pandemic has resulted in missed time and celebrations for our graduating seniors and we also recognize the sacrifices necessary to do so. Many districts are solidifying plans for graduation later in the summer."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: