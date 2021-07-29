How to donate school supplies for the upcoming year in the Coastal Bend

To participate, just drop off any school supply items you would like to donate at any Corpus Christi Fire Station between now and Aug. 11.

As the summer break starts to wind down, students and parents are getting into back-to-school mode. With an emphasis on a return to in-person learning, many have now turned their attention to getting what they’ll need for the classroom

From backpacks to binders, notebooks to number two pencils, many are well into the hunt for this year’s school supplies.

For most, getting them is usually as easy as heading to the store, picking up an approved list for your particular school district, and then loading up the shopping cart.

While there, you may want to consider picking up a few extra items and donating them to a local school supply drive. One of the many in our area is being headed by Corpus Christi City Council member Ben Molina and will benefit students served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend.

“The idea is that if the student has all of the supplies they need, then they’re more likely to be engaged with the class and not have to worry or stress about not having the right pencil or the right piece of paper or folder or anything like that,” Molina said.

To participate, just drop off any school supply items you would like to donate at any Corpus Christi Fire Station between now and Aug. 11.

For other families, though, back-to-school is more about bridling the budget.

One simple way to keep your cash happens before you ever head out the door and includes checking around your home to see what you may already have on hand. Look through desks, closets and storage areas. You may be surprised to find some of what you didn’t use last year.

If a trip to the store is inevitable, keep in mind that you may be able to save money by buying in bulk.

That works well if you have more than one child in school, or if you know that you can get some of the basic items this year, that you’ll need again next year.

And, of course, always ask about student discounts. According to Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau, discounts may be had by simply providing a valid student ID.

“That may not be something that they advertise to the public, so, it doesn’t hurt to ask,” Galan said. “You might be able to get 10%, 15%, 20% off for things that you’re purchasing.”

