Dr. Roland Hernandez named Region Two 2020 Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Roland Hernandez began his education career as a teacher and coach back in 1992.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big honors were announced for Dr. Roland Hernandez as the Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent was recognized as Region Two 2020 Superintendent of the Year. The announcement was made this morning on a virtual ceremony via Zoom.



Dr. Hernandez began his education career as a teacher and coach back in 1992. He moved into administration just five years later. In 2014, he became the top administrator at the CCISD.



“At the time I became superintendent that first year, on top of the 18 at one time in the district struggling, we walked into reconstituting seven schools in one year and within three and half years we had all of our schools back on track," Dr. Hernandez said. "Pretty impressive for an entire team."

Dr. Hernandez also gave thanks to the CCISD Board of Directors for their support.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.