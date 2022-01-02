Driscoll ISD delays start of Spring semester to Jan. 10

The district made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday night.

DRISCOLL, Texas — The Driscoll Independent School District announced via their official Facebook page, that the beginning of the Spring Semester will be delayed to Jan. 10.

"The return of students for the Spring semester has been delayed until Monday, January 10th. In preparation, COVID-19 tests will be available later this week for parents wishing to have their child(ren) tested prior to returning to school," the post said.

The district also noted that additional information regarding the tests will be available soon.

