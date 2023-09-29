Driscoll Middle School active shooter reports a hoax, CCPD says

The source of the call is being investigated after it was determined to be fake.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call reporting an active shooter on the Robert Driscoll Middle School campus was a hoax, said Corpus Christi Police Department officials in a CCPD Blotter post Friday.

The call came in at about 1:48 p.m. Friday.

Police said they cleared the campus and no threat was found.

They determined the call was a hoax and it is now under investigation.

