Driscoll Middle School active shooter reports a hoax, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call reporting an active shooter on the Robert Driscoll Middle School campus was a hoax, said Corpus Christi Police Department officials in a CCPD Blotter post Friday.
The call came in at about 1:48 p.m. Friday.
Police said they cleared the campus and no threat was found.
They determined the call was a hoax and it is now under investigation.
