x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Driscoll Middle School active shooter reports a hoax, CCPD says

The source of the call is being investigated after it was determined to be fake.
Credit: KIII file

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A call reporting an active shooter on the Robert Driscoll Middle School campus was a hoax, said Corpus Christi Police Department officials in a CCPD Blotter post Friday.

The call came in at about 1:48 p.m. Friday. 

Police said they cleared the campus and no threat was found.

They determined the call was a hoax and it is now under investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Lawmakers head to Austin for a special session on education. Could it mean a raise for Coastal Bend teachers?

Before You Leave, Check This Out