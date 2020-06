CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Texas A&M Corpus Christi, graduates had a special drive-thru ceremony today.

The now islander alumni got to pick up their diplomas and a special gift all while maintaining social distancing.

Graduates from the College of Science and Engineering and College of Business will get to do the same tomorrow afternoon.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: