TAMUCC will start offering the dual credit program for students in Premont ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It took some doing in terms of planning and logistics, but it's now official. Students who attend Premont High School and have plans to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi will now be able to get a head start.

Mikayla Rodriguez from Premont Collegiate will be among the first to benefit from the dual credit program just announced by the university and the Premont school district.

"I believe the partnership between Premont ISD and A&M Corpus Christi will definitely set the path to a bright future, not only for myself but for my fellow Premont collegiate scholars," Rodriguez said.

Today, the university and Premont signed a memorandum of understanding, joining forces as members of the island academy.

"That means students will take dual credits on their campus but then they'll also come to the island university to take classes and they'll be immersed in our classroom experience with our other islander students," Kelly Miller, president and CEO of TAMUCC said.

"But we'll also be giving them, advising them talking to them about other opportunities they'll have when they continue their degree beyond high school," Miller said.

Superintendent Steve Vanmatre said this new partnership will add to the districts already expanded opportunities offered to students in the Premont ISD.

"We've been an early college high school since 2018 and we've been a member of the rural schools innovation zone since 2019," Vanmatre said. "So those opportunities and partnerships have afforded our students a non-traditional pathway to things that a 2A rural south Texas high school student normally wouldn't have an opportunity with."

The superintendent said Premont will serve as a model for other rural districts to follow and even duplicate.

