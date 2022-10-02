Early Childhood Development Center transitioning to dedicated pre-k campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD will be holding a press conference on Friday, Feb. 11 to discuss the future of the Early Childhood Development Center. Right now, there's talk about the center transitioning into a dedicated pre-k campus.
Related: Early Childhood Development Center transitions to Pre-K only facility, parents express concerns
School Leaders and Officials with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will share information about the program.
It'll be happening at 10 a.m. at the Early Childhood Development Center.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.