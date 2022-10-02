Early Childhood Development Center transitioning to dedicated pre-k campus

CCISD will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 10 to further discuss the upcoming changes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD will be holding a press conference on Friday, Feb. 11 to discuss the future of the Early Childhood Development Center. Right now, there's talk about the center transitioning into a dedicated pre-k campus.

School Leaders and Officials with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will share information about the program.

It'll be happening at 10 a.m. at the Early Childhood Development Center.

