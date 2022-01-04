Educating Educators!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education to Employment Partners wants teachers to get educated!
The non-profit is offering their annual ‘Educator Externship Program’ engaging teachers in activies geared toward learning about skill sets required for occupations in the Coastal Bend and how to apply them in the classroom. There are two sessions:
- Week 1: June 20-24
- Week 2: July 11-15
Participants will receive a $700 stipend.
Pre-applications are due April 11. Call 361-906-0703 for more information. That is the Coastal Compass Education and Career Resource Center.
