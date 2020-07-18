Education Service Center Region 2 distributing PPE to local school districts

School districts are making appointments to pick up face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers from the ESC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More personal protective equipment is getting into the hands of our local educators and staff at area school districts.

The Education Service Center Region 2 is one of 20 support services across Texas. The one in Corpus Christi serves 11 counties by providing services to 41 public school districts and some charter schools.

ESC works to coordinate efforts with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to get schools any type of support or services that they may need.

Adele Cueva with the ESC gave us a breakdown of the supplies:

Over 950,000 disposable masks for students and adults

Over 240,000 reusable masks for students and teachers

470,000 gloves

11,000 gallons of hand sanitizers

13,000 face shields

1,500 thermometers

"Our schools are right now facing some really, really tough decisions," Melissa Morin with ESC said. "They're having to make some really tough calls, hard decisions and the purpose of the service center is to ease that burden for them."

All of the PPE will be distributed by the ESC. It serves up to 105,000 students and 7,000 educators.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.