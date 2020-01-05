CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard from parents, we've heard from students, but what about the educators?

Dee Dee Bernal, the Superintendent at Dr M.L. Garza Gonzalez Charter School has been working in education for 49 years. Bernal decided to extend spring break by a week so staff could meet during that time to see what they needed to do to move forward.

"This is probably the most challenging and difficult [time] I have ever seen throughout my educational career so it has really pushed us as educators, as community members, as parents," Bernal said.

By March 23, students were given an iPad if they didn't have one and other learning materials to take home.

"If a parent did not have access to internet at home, they did have packets, our requests from our staff was also that we create assignments through the span of 10 weeks," Bernal added.

She says students and staff have adjusted well to learning and the feedback from parents has been positive. Many praising their kids teachers for the work they do and the patience they have.

Bernal says the school has recieved a grant from the TEA to purchase hot spots for students that might be struggling with internet connection. They are currently working through a plan to keep students safe whenever they do return to campus.

