Teacher Appreciation Week: Highlight a 27-year teacher at Premont ISD

PREMONT, Texas — One of the best teachers around the Coastal Bend works for the Premont Independent School District. Since this is teacher appreciation week, we decided to spotlight her and hear from her principal.



Gilda Hofstetter is a 27-year veteran teacher who handles the English Language Arts lessons for the Premont ISD’s 7th grade classes.

”We teach everything from poetry, the different genres, obviously, poetry, fiction, nonfiction, plays," Hofstetter said.



Mrs. Hofstetter said she got her Bachelor and Master degrees from nearby Texas A&M Kingsville. She had wanted to become a physical therapist but ended up moving into teaching. She said she never regretted the decision to switch.

"It’s allowed me to do a lot of things," Hofstetter said. "One of the things I really love about teaching is my connection with my kids. I feel like every day, no matter what kind of day you’re having, I just feel like the kids make that day better."



District Superintendent Steve VanMatre told us that without a doubt, Mrs. Hofstetter is one of the best teachers in the district.

"I’ve never been around anyone who does better than Gilda and not only does she teach our seventh grade reading students, but she also mentors teachers," VanMatre said.

"She’s what we call a demo teacher, meaning that those teachers teaching Reading and English Language Arts, she helps them with her classroom management with their pedagogy.”



We asked this veteran teacher what’s her secret to success in the classroom.

"I just think that you have to connect with your kids and that’s to me the secret," Hofstetter said.

