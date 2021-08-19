Alice ISD will soon start hearing bids for three vacant elementary campuses

The new listings are part of a voter approved bond from 2019 that consolidates Alice ISD from a total of nine schools to six.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Independent School District is looking to make some cash by selling off three campuses. The schools have been vacant since last June.

The three properties will include Memorial Intermediate, Salazar Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary.

The new listings are part of a voter approved bond from 2019 that consolidates Alice ISD from nine schools to six.

Administrators said the next steps will include appraisals for the buildings to find out just how much each one is worth. They will then start the bid process.

"It's going to be depending on the the bidder, and the plan to be considered," David Flores with Alice ISD said. "There are different community partners who may have an interest on these properties, however, until those come in, we will not be able to say what the plans are."

The board of trustees will have a final say on all the bids.

Public Officer Ofelia Hunter with the district said the money from the sale of the old schools will go into the general fund.