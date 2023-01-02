Extreme makeover, library edition: CCISD's Rose Shaw elementary debuts renovations

The is the result of a $8.1 million library renovation grant secured for area schools by the Education Service Center, Region 2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are an avid reader, looking to get back into it or simply wondering what magical worlds are out there – Rose Shaw Elementary’s latest extreme makeover is sure to inspire.

Rose Shaw Elementary School Principal Christine Bernal joined us live ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly-renovated library, which was funded by a grant from Education Service Center, Region 2.

"It just has a whole new atmosphere," Bernal said. "We are just so blessed and humbled that our campus was one of the ones that were awarded this grant from the Education Service Center."

Rose Shaw Elementary School is just one of 54 schools in Region 2 to receive a portion of the Education Service Center's $8.1 million library renovation grant; Tuloso-Midway and West Oso Elementary School also received grant money and renovated their respective libraries.

Director for Innovative Approaches to Literacy Dr. Kandee Richardson-Guartuche, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony as a representative of the Education Service Center.