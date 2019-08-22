ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Independent School District's Faulk Elementary School is finally ready to open its doors nearly two years since Hurricane Harvey left it devastated. Many in the community are still displaced from the storm.

"We've been waiting quite sometime now. Had a lot of hurdles to jump through," APISD Superintendent Cara Cooke said. "They're still very cramped up living wherever they can, doing the best they can."

Teachers, students and families were forced to leave everything they knew behind following Harvey, but the newly rebuilt Faulk Elementary School marks a new beginning and a welcome home for many.

"We're ready for them," Faulk Elementary School Principal Jason Mansfield said. "We got enough space for them and we're ready for some growth."

Mansfield said that space is being filled with new resources to teach 21st century learners.

"I think we're probably the most advanced, technically, building in the city right now," Mansfield said.

The new building is expected to hold more students and more teachers and will put a spotlight back on education and bringing people home.

"If you haven't been out here, the community is growing. The school district is fantastic," Cooke said.

Cooke believes the new elementary school will give students and teachers a drive for the future.

"Having this opportunity for them each day to come to a beautiful new building," Cooke said. "It will hopefully encourage them."

