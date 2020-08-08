First day of remote learning is around the corner for Corpus Christi Independent School District

Have you completed registration yet?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District officials remind parents of online registration

Registration is your opportunity to let school officials know whether you prefer online or in-person classes once their buildings reopen.

"If you already completed registration, the district will contact you to determine your preference," stated CCISD officials.

Online registration also gives parents the opportunity to update any personal information, designate emergency contacts, and submit any missing paperwork.

The first day of remote learning for the Corpus Christi Independent School District is August 13.

"Both the remote and face-to-face experience will utilize the Canvas learning management system, provide similar expectations around coursework, and follow District grading guidelines," added school officials.

Register online here: ccisd.us