CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teacher celebrated Thursday after being named the 2020 Regional Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Ninth-grade biology, chemistry and physics teacher Jonathan Gain earned the recognition. he has been teaching since 2011 when he started his career at St. John Paul II High School. He now teaches at Flour Bluff High School.

