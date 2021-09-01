Flour Bluff ISD introduces new superintendent after losing Dr. David Freeman in August to COVID-19

We spoke with the new superintendent about the goals laid out for students and the community of Flour Bluff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new superintendent is leading the way for the Flour Bluff Independent School District in 2021. Velma Soliz-Garcia is taking the place of Dr. David Freeman who passed away in August 2020 after battling the coronavirus.

Her career in education has spanned 32 years. Soliz-Garcia worked in administration in the district in the late 90's and early 2000's.

Recently, she worked as the Assistants Superintendent in the Gregory Portland ISD.

She said some of her goals for Flour Bluff include getting the district police department off the ground, continuing the conversation about a year around school calendar and combating the issues staff and students face during the pandemic.

"They are our frontline workers and we've got to protect our teachers and then to make sure our students are safe as well," Soliz-Garcia said.

"We want our students in our classrooms learning. We want them to be safe, and if they are not coming to school, they're getting that virtual experience that they deserve at home."

Soliz-Garcia said her top priority is connecting with the community on and off campus and encourages healthy dialogue.

"I'm out and about," she said. "You'll see me at the different stores in our community. I'm a community person just like you are, so just come on up and say 'Hi' and we can start that conversation."

She said her first days in office will be spent visiting campuses and hosting listening sessions with staff and students.

