CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District is looking for feedback from the community regarding their plan to become a District of Innovation.

Being a "District of Innovation" means a school district is allowed to be exempt from certain state regulations; that way they can better tailor the experience for students on their specific campuses.

Flour Bluff ISD is looking to be approved for three exemptions, one is more flexibility in the number amount of minutes students are in school.

Kim Sneed of FBISD said the State requires students to be in school for 75,600 minutes, but it is difficult to meet when you have to account for holidays, which leads to exemption number two: flexibility with the school year calendar.

Sneed said the State does not allow schools to start before the last Monday of August. She said if they could start a little bit sooner, the school year wouldn't be as crammed.

The last exemption deals with class ratio. Sneed said what usually happens is they have to fill out waivers, but if they were exempt, they would be able to add one additional student to a class with less fuss.

Sneed said the plan was put together by a team made up of teachers, parents, administration and community members.

If you would like to provide feedback on the plan, you can do so at the Flour Bluff ISD website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: