Flour Bluff ISD submits request to TEA to extend remote learning until October 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff ISD is working to extend their remote learning period to Monday, October 5, school officials announce.

The district said if approved by the Texas Education Agency, a four week extension will provide further time to prepare for a safe return to campus for students, teachers and staff.

“Moving forward with the waiver provides the district extra time to see if positivity rates of the virus go down,” Joe Kelley FB ISD Acting Superintendent said.

Classes are set to resume Thursday, August 13, with classrooms reopening on September 8.

District officials said once schools reopen, parents will have the option to send their child to school or continue with remote instruction.