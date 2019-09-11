CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Culinary students with Del Mar College had a hands-on experience learning a new art form by making edible sculptures out of chocolate.

Executive pastry chef Robert Nieto spent Friday showing students some of his best techniques, such as how to temper chocolate and build show-stopping pieces.

Friday's lesson was part of the college's baking and pastry degree program.

"So I'm excited to be here. You know I was here 20-years ago. I was literally in their position, in their shoes, and looking at the instructors while they were," Nieto said. "And this is why I'm here just to inspire."

Nieto will be featured on the Food Network in December showcasing his skills during Holiday Wars.

