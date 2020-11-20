Former Texas students calling for anti-racist history curriculum

More than 13,000 people have signed a petition for the Texas State Board of Education to adopt an anti-racist history curriculum.

TEXAS, USA — A group of Texas students are spearheading a movement to make the state's curriculum more inclusive. They want the Texas State Board of Education to implement an anti-racist history curriculum, and their petition already has more than 13,000 signatures.

Antika Ajith and Nitant Patel are two former students of Texas public schools. Their friends, Markie Resendez and Claudia Di Bonaventura, also helped organize the movement.



“Black Americans still face discrimination and oppression in almost every facet of life,” said Patel in a July meeting for the Texas State Board of Education.

They argued that major African American events in history such as Black Wall Street and The Black Panther movement aren't accurately depicted in history books.

In their petition, the students point out that "Texan students are not taught about the 1921 race massacre that took place in Tulsa, OK, which remains the single-bloodiest incidence of racial violence perpetrated against Black Americans after the Civil War."

“You should be learning all those things in school. It shouldn't be up to a social media app,” Patel said.

"As one of the most powerful state boards of education in the country, you have the opportunity and duty to create positive change,” Ajith said to the board.

Di Bonaventura also addressed the board saying, "The current TEKS standards ignore our nations racist history and the present day consequences of our past racial violence."

After the civil unrest we saw across the nation this year, this group of students wanted to do more than chant. They realized they were learning about important moments in African American history through social media instead of the classroom.



“Black and POC children in Texas need to know that their history is just as important as white history,” Ajith said.



Ajith and Patel said two board members, Georgina Perez and Aicha Davis, have been helpful in moving forward with this issue. According to the TEA, Perez helped spearhead policies to integrate more ethnic studies courses for Texas high school students.



Earlier this year, board members for West Orange Cove Consolidated ISD said they stand firm with black lives matter, and began offering an African American studies course for high school students. Their statement in part said "our response calls for us to educate our students and ensure that our students are aware of their complete history."

The students said it's a step in the right direction, but there's still more work to be done.

Currently, the board is scheduled to review the social studies curriculum in 2023. The students hope their petition will move the date up to 2021.

Ajith told 12News they hope to continue including Black educators, activists, and local officials as they move forward in this process.