Help South Texas foster children succeed by donating supplies for new school year

A World For Children is hosting their annual school supply drive for foster children in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Foster children often go through life without many of the basic things needed to succeed, like school supplies. Statistics show that foster children are, on average, two grade levels behind in school.

A World For Children is hosting their annual back-to-school supply drive for foster children in the Coastal Bend with the hopes of giving the children the support they need to do well.

"They face instability with their biological families, they are moved from home to home when placed in the system, and they have no sense of self-worth or esteem," their website explained. "No one has ever given the encouragement and support they need to succeed.

The school supply drive is a chance to change that. Everything from notebook paper and pencils to folders and ear buds are needed for foster children in our area.

Drop-off locations include The Mattress Place, Modern American Cheer and Zumama Fitness. More locations with addresses are listed in the below graphic.

Donations will be accepted until July 29. Monetary donations specifically for the school supply drive can be made by clicking here.

